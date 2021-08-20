Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $19.55

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.55, but opened at $19.00. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,870,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,469,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,734,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.