Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Update

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DATI stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.24.

Get Digital Asset Monetary Network alerts:

Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a Public Accelerator-Incubator. It invests in, develops, and acquires disruptive and innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company was founded on April 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Riverdale, NY.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.