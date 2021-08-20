Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Update

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DATI stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.24.
Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile
Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.