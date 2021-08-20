Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $75 million-$79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.87 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digi International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of DGII traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,989. Digi International has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $696.87 million, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.