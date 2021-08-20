Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dialight plc (LON:DIA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 367 ($4.79). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.77), with a volume of 15,389 shares.

DIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Dialight in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Dialight in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £119.03 million and a PE ratio of -24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 322.58.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

