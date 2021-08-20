Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $195.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.64.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

