Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Shares Gap Down to $195.73

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $195.73, but opened at $191.18. Diageo shares last traded at $191.79, with a volume of 12,902 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

