dHedge DAO Trading Up 12.1% This Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $19.46 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002516 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00058320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.59 or 0.00843218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00049508 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002127 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,729,373 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

