Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.92 ($75.20).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €59.70 ($70.24) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.88.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

