Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.