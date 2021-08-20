Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00. Despegar.com has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $17.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

