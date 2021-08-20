Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.86

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,127,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,837,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $638,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.