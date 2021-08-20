Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 300 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $69.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

