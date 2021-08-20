Delta Asset Management LLC TN Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $264.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.13. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

