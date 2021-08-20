DeHive (DHV) Price Reaches $1.14 on Major Exchanges

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeHive has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $959,756.63 and approximately $1.62 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00140914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00149218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,705.88 or 1.00081400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.76 or 0.00922123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.20 or 0.06670336 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

