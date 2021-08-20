DeFiSocial Gaming Price Down 25.2% This Week (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00141406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00150024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,355.08 or 0.99728756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.36 or 0.00904232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.47 or 0.00721225 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

