Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Update

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 769,100 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 964,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 396,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

NYSE DECK traded up $6.91 on Friday, hitting $434.54. 214,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,599. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.45.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,578 shares of company stock worth $3,110,019 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

