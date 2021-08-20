DEAPcoin Price Hits $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.84 million and $1.66 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.45 or 0.00846883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00048540 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,441,994,780 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

