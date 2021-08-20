David A. Friedman Sells 25,000 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $192,732,000 after acquiring an additional 771,432 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,839 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $109,283,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,248,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

