Datamine Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $537,032.40 and approximately $33,157.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.00398351 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.47 or 0.00923131 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,248 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

