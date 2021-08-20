Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Darden Restaurants worth $38,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.70. 64,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,007. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $150.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

