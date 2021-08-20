Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $48.72

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.72, but opened at $50.74. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 13,360 shares changing hands.

DQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

