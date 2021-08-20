Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Issues Earnings Results

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.92. 2,516,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daqo New Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

