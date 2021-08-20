Danimer Scientific, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of -1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.50. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 46.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at $1,356,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 150.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,623 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at $3,758,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

