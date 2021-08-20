Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 791.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 169,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

