Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.26. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $46.49.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.