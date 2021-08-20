Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $203,000 Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,583 shares of company stock worth $30,859,915. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $230.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.91.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

