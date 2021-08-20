Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 414.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.