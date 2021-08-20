Dakota Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amgen by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,152,000 after buying an additional 260,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $224.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.08. The firm has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.