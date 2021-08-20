Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,642.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after buying an additional 2,849,703 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after buying an additional 1,464,013 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after buying an additional 1,217,192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 864.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,222,000 after buying an additional 326,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 407.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after buying an additional 312,085 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $75.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.38. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

