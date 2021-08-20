Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 17,850 Shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHAQ. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,735,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,135,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Viveon Health Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VHAQ opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.