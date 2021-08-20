Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in July

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dai-ichi Life stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.53.
About Dai-ichi Life
