Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in July

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dai-ichi Life stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.53.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

