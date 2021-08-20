CWV Chain (CWV) Price Hits $0.0021

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $10,180.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00137735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00148653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,145.20 or 1.00113614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.58 or 0.00923997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.11 or 0.00705058 BTC.

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

