Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Down 19.3% in July

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 4.1% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.1% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.3% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 886,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 44,540 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 50,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in Cumulus Media by 20.4% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.73. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.