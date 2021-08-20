Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $10.23 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.39.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

