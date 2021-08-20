Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMAN opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.63. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. As a group, analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Amalkumar Ghosh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $30,040.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,276,612 shares of company stock worth $4,640,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMAN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

