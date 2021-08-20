Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 810 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after buying an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after buying an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after buying an additional 123,882 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,350. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

