Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 75,643 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,643 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

In other news, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $503,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 24,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $439,110.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 548,598 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,231. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $956.29 million, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.81. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

