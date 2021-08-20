Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $196,000 in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 231,329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $141.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

