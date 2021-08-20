Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $182,000 in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 54,802 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 194,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $666.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

