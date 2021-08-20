Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 22,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,868,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $8.28 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $280.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.