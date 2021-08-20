CSFB Downgrades Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) to Neutral

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was downgraded by stock analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$42.00. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PPL. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.22.

Shares of PPL opened at C$38.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.10. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$41.67. The firm has a market cap of C$21.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

