CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Get CS Disco alerts:

NYSE LAW opened at $54.16 on Monday. CS Disco has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.