CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Shares Gap Down to $25.63

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.63, but opened at $25.09. CryoLife shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 98 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $983.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.26 and a beta of 1.52.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. Analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other CryoLife news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $170,887.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CryoLife by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CryoLife by 450.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 61,876 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CryoLife by 49.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,779 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 8.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 18.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

