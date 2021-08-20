Crowny (CRWNY) Market Capitalization Hits $2.60 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $243,512.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00141406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00150024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,355.08 or 0.99728756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.36 or 0.00904232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.47 or 0.00721225 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.