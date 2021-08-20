Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after buying an additional 507,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after buying an additional 492,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,991,000 after buying an additional 470,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after buying an additional 258,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $199.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,198. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.54.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

