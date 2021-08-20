CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €10.10 ($11.88). CropEnergies shares last traded at €10.04 ($11.81), with a volume of 40,028 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

About CropEnergies (ETR:CE2)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

