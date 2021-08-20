Critical Contrast: PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) vs. BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD)

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.7% of PCTEL shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of PCTEL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PCTEL and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL 0 0 1 0 3.00 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

PCTEL presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.35%. Given PCTEL’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PCTEL is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Risk & Volatility

PCTEL has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PCTEL and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL $77.46 million 1.50 $3.42 million N/A N/A BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 8.08 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

PCTEL has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Profitability

This table compares PCTEL and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL 2.60% 3.38% 2.76% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95%

Summary

PCTEL beats BrewBilt Brewing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT. It also offers radio frequency test and measurement products that enhance the performance of wireless networks with a focus on LTE, public safety, and 5G technologies. The company supplies its products to wireless equipment distributors, public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, and value-added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturers. PCTEL, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

