Critical Comparison: Holley (NYSE:HLLY) & Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Holley alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Holley and Veoneer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 3 0 3.00 Veoneer 3 8 0 0 1.73

Holley currently has a consensus price target of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 11.89%. Veoneer has a consensus price target of $25.70, suggesting a potential downside of 29.59%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than Veoneer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Veoneer shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Veoneer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Veoneer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A N/A N/A Veoneer -25.99% -34.38% -19.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Holley and Veoneer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A Veoneer $1.37 billion 2.98 -$545.00 million ($4.07) -8.97

Holley has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veoneer.

Summary

Holley beats Veoneer on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area. Its products include advanced driver assistance systems and highly automated driving solutions with focus on autonomous driving. The company was founded on April 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.