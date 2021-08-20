Critical Comparison: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) & Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Wereldhave’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $186.91 million 23.56 $82.42 million $1.34 41.80 Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Wereldhave.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Wereldhave, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 1 1 5 0 2.57 Wereldhave 1 0 0 0 1.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.91%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Wereldhave.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Wereldhave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 54.36% 9.62% 3.35% Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Wereldhave on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Wereldhave Company Profile

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

