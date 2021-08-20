Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

CREE stock opened at $79.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. Cree has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.03.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Cree by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cree by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cree by 16.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cree by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cree by 3.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

